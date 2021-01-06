Byram is set to join Colorado's camp Friday and will then need to complete a seven-day quarantine before he can begin training with the team, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

If Byram's able to slot into game action right away after finishing his quarantine, he could make his NHL debut as soon as Jan. 15 against the Blues in Colorado's second game of the season. The team could also opt to bring the fourth overall pick from the 2019 draft along slowly, though, so there's no guarantee Byram will immediately play when he's first eligible to.