Byram (upper body) is "progressing," but he won't play Friday against Anaheim, AJ Haefele of DNVR reports.
Byram will miss a third straight game Friday, and he shouldn't be expected to play Saturday against the Ducks, either, but Monday against Arizona could be a possibility. The 19-year-old rookie has picked up two helpers in 15 games this season.
