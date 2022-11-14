Bryam (lower body) is still week-to-week, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.
There hasn't been a change to Bryam's status, so it remains unclear when he will be ready to return. Monday's game against St. Louis will be his fourth straight absence.
