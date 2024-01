Byram (lower body) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Stars, Savvy Rafkin of The-Rink.com reports.

It's unclear what caused Byram's injury, but he was noticeably absent from the bench in the third period. The 22-year-old blocked one shot and went minus-1 over 12:54 of ice time. If he misses time beyond Thursday, Caleb Jones could enter the lineup, or Sam Malinski could be recalled from AHL Colorado.