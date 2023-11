Byram scored a goal on two shots, logged three hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Byram was initially considered questionable to play Wednesday, but he suited up and played 18:43 in the contest. He also got his second goal of the season on a set-up from Nathan MacKinnon in the third period. Byram has three points, 13 shots on net, 13 blocked shots, 16 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-4 rating through nine outings overall.