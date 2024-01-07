Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar said Byram (lower body) will miss between a week and two weeks, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports. "He's going to miss a handful of games here," the coach said. "Lower body. Not serious at this point, so 7-10-14 days, some place in there. We put him on the IR today, so he's going to miss at least seven."

Byram was removed from Thursday's game against Dallas, noticeably absent from the bench in the third period. He was replaced by Caleb Jones for Saturday's loss to the Panthers.