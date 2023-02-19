Byram scored two goals, one the game-winner and the other on the power play, in Saturday's 4-1 victory over St. Louis.

The goals were Byram's first since returning after the All-Star break from a lower-body injury that had sidelined him since early November. The 21-year-old's fantasy ceiling remains limited by the presence of Cale Makar, who made his own return from a concussion Saturday, but Byram was the fourth overall pick in the 2019 NHL draft for a reason. In 16 NHL games this season, he has four goals and 10 points.