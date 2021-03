Byram (upper body) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Sharks, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Byram is still considered day-to-day, but he'll miss a second straight game nonetheless. The 19-year-old has recorded two assists and 17 shots on net through his first 15 NHL games. With Cale Makar (upper body) still out, Conor Timmins is expected to remain in the lineup for the time being.