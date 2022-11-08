Byram (lower body) is listed as week-to-week, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Byram was a late scratch for Saturday's game against Columbus and was initially considered to be day-to-day. It is unclear how long the 21-year-old blueliner will be unavailable, but he shouldn't be expected to play when the Avalanche open a three-game homestand Thursday versus the Predators. Byram has contributed five points in 10 games this year.