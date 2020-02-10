Byram picked up a pair of assists in WHL Vancouver's 7-3 win over Kamloops on Sunday.

Byram's future remains exceedingly bright, but he's had a rough draft-plus-one season. He has just five goals and 32 points in 38 games after racking up a whopping 26 goals and 71 points in 67 contests a season ago. Vancouver as a whole has taken a massive step back this season after fielding one of the best teams in the WHL a year ago, so perhaps Byram's drop in production shouldn't be all that surprising. The fourth-overall selection in the 2019 draft will be just fine in the long run.