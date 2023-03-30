Byram scored a goal on four shots, added three hits and logged two PIM in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.

Byram has scored in three straight games, and he has five goals and three assists over his last 10 outings. The 21-year-old is up to 10 tallies, 22 points, 61 shots, 72 hits, 43 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through through 36 contests this season. He continues to see time on the second pairing and second power-play unit.