Byram will conclude his mandatory quarantine Saturday and join the Avalanche on their road trip to Los Angeles, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

This is welcomed news for Avs fans and fantasy managers alike, as it certainly sounds like the 2019 No. 4 overall pick is poised to make his NHL debut soon. Colorado will play a pair of games in both Los Angeles and Anaheim between Jan. 19 and Jan. 24 before heading home, and the fact Byram is traveling suggests he could suit up for at least one of those contests.