Byram is out Monday against San Jose with an upper-body injury, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Byram will miss his first game since making his NHL debut in January. The rookie blueliner will be replaced in the lineup by Conor Timmins for Monday's game. He'll be questionable for Wednesday's rematch with the Sharks.
