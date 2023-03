Hunt notched an assist in Monday's 5-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Hunt snapped a four-game point drought when he set up defense partner Kurtis MacDermid for the opening goal. With two assists over nine outings in March, Hunt is far from a scoring threat. The 34-year-old blueliner has eight points, 42 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 42 contests overall. Hunt and MacDermid are the two defensemen most at risk of exiting the lineup when Cale Makar (lower body) returns.