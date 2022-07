Hunt penned a two-year, two-way contract with Colorado on Friday, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Hunt played in 50 contests for the Canucks last year in which he garnered three goals and 14 helpers. While the veteran blueliner hasn't logged a minor-league game since 2016-17, the fact that he is on a two-way deal could be an indication the organization expects to move him between levels.