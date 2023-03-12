Hunt had an assist and one hit over 10:12 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over Arizona.

Off an Alex Newhook faceoff win, Hunt cleared the puck from the Colorado zone in the direction of Denis Malgin, who outraced the Coyotes to it and beat Connor Ingram for an early Colorado goal. It was Hunt's first point since a recent recall from AHL Colorado. He's filling for the injured Josh Manson (lower body) and skating on the third pair. With both Manson and Kurtis MacDermid (lower body) sidelined, Hunt should be a regular in the short term.