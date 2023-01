Hunt scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.

Hunt picked a great time to get his first goal with the Avalanche, tying the game at 2-2 at 8:19 of the third period. The tally snapped his 10-game point drought. The 34-year-old defenseman has been a regular in the lineup over the last month, but he's seeing a very limited role on the third pairing. He has two points, 19 shots on net, six PIM and a plus-1 rating through 14 contests overall.