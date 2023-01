Hunt notched an assist and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Panthers.

Hunt has picked up a goal and an assist over his last two games, accounting for two of his three points in 15 appearances overall. The 34-year-old blueliner set up Mikko Rantanen's rally-starting goal in the third period. Hunt has added 19 shots on net, a plus-3 rating and six PIM while playing a limited role on the third pairing.