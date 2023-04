Hunt scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Kings.

Hunt cleared waivers April 1, but he remained with the big club as they deal with a number of injuries on the blue line. He was in the lineup Saturday and delivered a go-ahead goal in the third period. The 34-year-old has four tallies, nine points, 44 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 44 appearances in a third-pairing role this season.