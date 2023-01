Hunt scored a goal in Friday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Hunt tallied in the last minute of the second period, and that was the last goal in the game. All three of his goals this season have come in the last seven games as he continues to fill in amid a bad run of injuries for the Avalanche. The 34-year-old has five points, 24 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 20 appearances.