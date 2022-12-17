site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: avalanches-brad-hunt-recalled-saturday | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Avalanche's Brad Hunt: Recalled Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Hunt was brought up from AHL Colorado on Saturday.
Hunt will rejoin the Avalanche prior to Saturday's clash with the Predators. The 34-year-old blueliner has an assist through three games this season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read