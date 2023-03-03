site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Avalanche's Brad Hunt: Summoned by parent club
Hunt was recalled by the Avalanche on Friday.
Hunt will likely slot into a bottom-pairing role for Saturday's matchup with the Stars. The 34-year-old vet has picked up six points through 33 games with the Avalanche this season.
