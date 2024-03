Duhaime had an assist, two shots on net and four hits in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Rangers.

Duhaime was moved up from the fourth line to the second after the Avalanche announced Valeri Nichushkin (lower body) was unavailable. Duhaime picked up the primary assist on Casey Mittelstadt's second-period tally. It was the second assist in three games for Duhaime and third in nine games since Colorado acquired him.