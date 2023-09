Kozun missed practice Friday with a lower-body injury, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.

Kozun is on a PTO with the Avalanche and the injury can't help his chances of receiving a contract. Kozun played 20 games with the Maple Leafs in 2014-15, the only NHL action in his career. He spent the last eight years playing in Europe, seven in the KHL and one season in the Swiss League.