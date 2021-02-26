Saad (personal) participated in Friday's skate, suggesting he'll take part in Friday night's game against Arizona.
Saad missed Wednesday's game for the birth of his child, but he evidently was able to comply with all COVID-19 protocols and won't need to isolate upon his return, so Saad should be back in his usual middle-six role against the Coyotes.
More News
-
Avalanche's Brandon Saad: Missing game for birth of child•
-
Avalanche's Brandon Saad: Produces pair of points•
-
Avalanche's Brandon Saad: Extends point streak to four games•
-
Avalanche's Brandon Saad: One of each Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Brandon Saad: Slides two helpers•
-
Avalanche's Brandon Saad: Strikes twice in blowout•