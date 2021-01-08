Saad (undisclosed) is on the ice for Friday's practice, NHL.com's Rick Sadowski reports.

Saad was held out of the first four days of camp with an undisclosed issue, but he should still have plenty of time to settle into his spot on Colorado's second line ahead of Wednesday's regular-season opener against St. Louis. The former Blackhawk should be able to match or even exceed the 21 goals and 33 points he put up last campaign in 2020-21.