Saad (lower body) could be ready to return Wednesday or next Thursday versus LA, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Saad has missed the Avalanche's last six games with a lower-body injury, but it sounds like he could get a game or two in before the playoffs get underway. He's picked up 15 goals and 24 points through 44 contests this campaign.
