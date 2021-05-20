Saad scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Blues in Game 2.

Saad was held off the scoresheet in Game 1, his first appearance since April 24. He appeared set for another quiet showing Wednesday before he added an insurance tally in the third period. The 28-year-old winger has racked up four shots and averaged 13:35 of ice time in a third-line role to open the postseason.