Saad scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild.

Saad tallied at 7:09 of the third period to give the Avalanche a 3-2 lead that didn't last. The winger has found his groove over the last four games, during which he's scored four times and added three assists. Saad has eight points, 13 shots and a minus-5 rating in 10 contests overall, but he's trending upward on the scoresheet.