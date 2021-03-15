Saad notched an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Saad has three goals and three helpers in his last six outings. The 28-year-old winger is up to 16 points, 39 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 25 contests. He's on a similar scoring pace as last year, when he had 33 points in 58 outings with the Blackhawks.