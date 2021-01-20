Saad scored his first goal for the Avalanche in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Saad opened the scoring at 3:07 of the first period, and the Avalanche never trailed in the contest. It's been a tough start to the year for Saad -- the goal was his point in three contests, and he carries a minus-4 rating. Never much of a physical player, the 28-year-old winger needs to produce on the scoresheet to interest most fantasy managers. Saad and center Nazem Kadri may need some time to develop better chemistry on the second line.

More News