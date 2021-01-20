Saad scored his first goal for the Avalanche in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Saad opened the scoring at 3:07 of the first period, and the Avalanche never trailed in the contest. It's been a tough start to the year for Saad -- the goal was his point in three contests, and he carries a minus-4 rating. Never much of a physical player, the 28-year-old winger needs to produce on the scoresheet to interest most fantasy managers. Saad and center Nazem Kadri may need some time to develop better chemistry on the second line.