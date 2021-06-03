Saad scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.
Saad extended his goal streak to five games with his first-period tally. He's added 13 shots on goal and a plus-3 rating through six playoff contests. The Pennsylvania native will look to keep the hot streak rolling in Vegas in Friday's Game 3.
