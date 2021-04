Saad scored a goal and added two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Blues.

Saad struck at 11:17 of the second period to give the Avalanche a 4-1 lead. The Blues pushed back in the third, but Saad's goal was the game-winner. The 28-year-old winger has 14 tallies, 23 points, 63 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 42 contests. He played on the third line Wednesday, while Carl Soderberg and Andre Burakovsky flanked Nazem Kadri on the second line.