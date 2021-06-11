Saad posted an assist and two hits in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 6.

Saad collected the secondary assist on Devon Toews' first-minute goal. The 28-year-old Saad racked up seven goals and an assist in 10 playoff contests, but it wasn't enough to get the Avalanche past the second round. The American winger is set for unrestricted free agency this summer after the six-year contract he signed with the Blackhawks in 2015 expires.