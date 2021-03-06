Saad scored a goal and supplied a pair of assists in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.
Saad scored the game-tying goal at 17:23 of the second period. He also assisted on both of Valeri Nichushkin's tallies as the Avalanche came back from a two-goal deficit. The 28-year-old Saad has a solid 13 points, 29 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 20 appearances.
