Saad had an assist and four shots on net in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Wild.

Saad picked up a secondary helper when he fed Nathan MacKinnon and watched the star center go to work. MacKinnon slipped a beautiful pass to Devon Toews for Colorado's fifth goal of the game. Saad's slow start to the season is far behind him now; he has four goals and five assists over the last nine contests.