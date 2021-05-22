Saad scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Blues in Game 3.

Saad provided an insurance tally in the third period. The 28-year-old winger has mustered two goals, six shots on net and a plus-1 rating through three playoff contests. He'll likely remain in a third-line role -- the Avalanche have won all three games against the Blues with a plus-10 goal differential, so they have little need to mix things up.