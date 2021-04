Saad scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 5-4 win over Minnesota.

Saad won a battle in front and stuffed the puck past Wild netminder Cam Talbot, giving the Avalanche a 3-1 lead late in the second period. Saad has found the back of the net in two of his last three contests after having gone his previous eight games without a goal. The 28-year-old has 12 goals and 21 points in 37 games in his first season in Colorado.