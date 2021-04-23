Saad scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Saad tied the game at 1-1 in the final minute of the first period as he cashed in a pass from Tyson Jost. The 28-year-old Saad is up to 15 goals, 24 points, 65 shots on net and 12 PIM through 43 appearances. He's likely to continue in a middle-six role -- he played on the third line Thursday, while Carl Soderberg skated as the second-line left wing.