Saad (personal) won't play Wednesday against the Wild so that he can attend the birth of his child.
Saad will likely need to miss only one game and should be back in the lineup for Friday's game against the Coyotes. The veteran winger normally occupies a spot on the second line and No. 2 power-play unit.
