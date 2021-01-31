Saad scored a goal on two shots and supplied an assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Saad's helper came on a Joonas Donskoi power-play goal late in the first period, which stood as the game-winner. Saad added insurance with his tally in the third. The 28-year-old winger appears to have found his place in Colorado -- he's recorded multiple points in the last three games. Saad is up to four goals, three helpers, 11 shots on goal and a minus-4 rating through nine contests.