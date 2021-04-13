Saad scored a goal in Monday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

The goal was Saad's third in his last seven games, but he also had a six-game point drought prior to that. The 28-year-old winger has dropped to the third line in recent outings, due in part to more success from Andre Burakovsky. saad has 13 tallies, 22 points, 62 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 41 appearances.