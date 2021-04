Saad scored a power-play goal on four shots and blocked a pair of shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Blues.

Saad tallied just 3:24 into the game, although the Avalanche's initial lead lasted only 26 seconds. Nathan MacKinnon added the other two goals in the win. The 28-year-old Saad reached the 20-point mark Friday -- he has 11 tallies, nine assists, 54 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 35 appearances.