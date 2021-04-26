Saad (lower body) will miss 2-4 weeks after suffering an injury Saturday against the Blues, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

If Saad's able to return in exactly two weeks, he could be back in the lineup as soon as May 10 against the Golden Knights. With the postseason right around the corner after that, Saad will hope his absence falls on the shorter end of the expected timeline. The winger has scored 15 goals in 44 games this season, adding nine assists in a middle-six role.