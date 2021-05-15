Saad (lower body) was on the ice for Saturday's practice, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Saad was originally expected to miss Monday's Game 1 against the Blues, but Dater reports that Coach Jared Bednar now believes Saad will play in the postseason opener. Saad will likely return to his customary middle-six role, in which he potted 15 goals to go with nine assists in 44 regular-season appearances.