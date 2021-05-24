Saad scored a power-play goal on two shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blues in Game 4.

Saad got the Avalanche on the board with his third goal of the postseason, beating Jordan Binnington with a wrist shot from the high slot to make it 1-1 at 11:37 of the opening period. The first-year Avalanche lit the lamp in each of the final three games of the series and has six goals in his last eight contests dating back to the regular season.