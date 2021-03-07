Saad scored a goal on his only shot and dished out a pair of hits Saturday in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Saad extended Colorado's lead to 4-2 at 6:27 of the third period, tapping in a centering feed while stationed in the blue paint. It was Saad's eighth goal of the season and gave the 28-year-old four points in the last two contests versus Anaheim. Saad has eight goals and six assists through his first 21 games in Colorado after bakc-to-back 20-goal campaigns in Chicago.