Saad scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Saad had a hand in Nathan MacKinnon's first period tally before scoring a goal of his own in the second. The two-point effort got Saad to 10 points in 13 appearances this season. The winger also has 19 shots on net, a minus-2 rating and six PIM. He's a fairly safe lock for a top-six role in a powerful Avalanche offense, which gives Saad a stable floor for fantasy purposes.