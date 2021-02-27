Saad one shot on net and one blocked shot over 15:01 of ice time in Friday's 3-2 win over Arizona.
Saad returned to the lineup after missing one game due to the birth of his second child. Saad was back on the second line and skated on the second power-play unit. This was his third consecutive game without a point.
