Saad (lower body) is slated to be sidelined for at least the first game of the postseason, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

The news also rules Saad out for the final three regular-season contests after having already missed the last eight games. Prior to getting hurt, the Pittsburgh native recorded five goals on 18 shots in his previous 10 outings in which he averaged 12:43 of ice time. Once healthy, Saad should sot into the second or third line depending on how coach Jared Bednar wants to deploy his offensive pieces.